Entertainment News | Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon to Visit India for 'The Odyssey' Global Premiere

Los Angeles [US], July 17 (ANI): Cinema buffs in India are in for a treat as legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood star Tom Holland will visit Mumbai soon for the global premiere of their film 'The Odyssey'.

Ahead of its worldwide release on July 17, Universal Pictures International will host the India premiere of the film, ahead of its worldwide release on July 17.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 20' Tentative Contestant List: Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar, Jannat Zubair, Santy Sharma and Others Likely To Join Salman Khan's Reality Show.

While the date for the Indian premiere has not been revealed yet, the event is scheduled to take place at PVR Icon: IMAX at Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Matt Damon will also accompany Nolan and Holland during their visit to India.

Also Read | Aamir Khan’s Viral Outing with Fiancee Gauri Spratt and Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao Ignites Social Media Buzz Ahead of July 5 Wedding (Watch Video).

Recently, Damon described 'The Odyssey' as the "hardest movie" he has ever worked on.

"It was by far the hardest movie I've ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there's no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff," he said, as quoted by Page Six

'The Odyssey' is an upcoming mythic action epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer's ancient Greek poem.

It follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film releases July 17, 2026.

The ensemble cast includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)