Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): A cape worn by American actor Christopher Reeve while playing the Man of Steel in the 'Superman' franchise films, and a spacesuit from Stanley Kubrick's '2001: A Space Odyssey' were highlights of Julien's Auctions recent 'Hollywood: Legends & Explorers' memorabilia event.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, from Friday to Saturday, the event held in Beverly Hills and live online put forth 900 items from iconic Hollywood films and television series as well as significant and historical space artefacts.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pink Panther 2 Co-Star Steve Martin Wishes for Her Speedy Recovery From COVID-19 (Read Tweet).

The 'Space Odyssey' suit was accompanied by a helmet and was believed to have been worn by Keir Dullea, who played mission pilot and scientist Dr David Bowman. The suit and helmet combo sold for USD 370,000. A wire and Zoptic flying and the mechanical cape were worn by Christopher Reeve in the first two 'Superman' films sold for USD 110,000.

Other highlights from the auction included, an original tobacco pipe used by Sir Ian Holm Cuthbert CBE (Ian Holm) as the hobbit Bilbo Baggins in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring', which went for 28,200 USD, and a David Hasselhoff signed KITT Knight Rider 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am used in tours and appearances promoting the 'Knight Rider' television series, which sold for USD 192,000.

Also Read | Wonder Woman 1984 Kids' Comics Spoil Mystery of Steve Trevor's Return in Gal Gadot's New Film.

The auction also featured historic pieces used on the Apollo 11 and 17 missions such as two pilot control sticks from the NASA Apollo 11 flight to the moon, one used by Neil Armstrong, which sold for a stunning 370,000 USD, and the other used by Buzz Aldrin, which sold for USD 256,000.

An Apollo-era spacesuit glove designed for Armstrong also sold for USD 76,800. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)