London, May 5 (PTI) "The Crown" alum Claire Foy will be playing the lead role in "Marlow", an upcoming crime thriller series from BBC and ITV's streaming service Britbox.

Created by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Tony Grisoni and Simon Maxwell, the eight-episode series hails from Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content.

The story centres on two warring families -- the Marlows and the Wyatts -- who are pitted against each other amid the unsettling and indelible landscape of the "Edgelands" of the Thames Estuary.

Foy, 37, will star as Evie Wyatt, who returns to the Edgelands, where she lost her father to a firestorm 15 lost years ago, seeking answers. She finds herself drawn back into conflict with the Marlow clan and its ageing patriarch, Tom Marlow.

"I'm delighted to be a part of this compelling thriller. Tony and Simon's scripts are so evocative of place and redolent with atmosphere - and the twists, turns and mysteries at the heart of this drama are utterly gripping.

"Evie Wyatt is such a captivating, complex and beguiling character, much like the enigmatic ‘Edgelands' which she calls home, and I can't wait to get to step into her shoes," Foy said in a statement.

"Marlow" will start production later this year and will premiere on BritBox in 2022.

