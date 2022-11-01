London [UK], November 1 (ANI): A climate activist group recently targeted landmark buildings in London by spray painting them in an act of protest against fossil fuels.

The group named Just Stop Oil, on Monday, sprayed orange paint on buildings in London dubbed as "four pillars of fossil fuel economy" by them. These included the Home Office, the MI5 building, the Bank of England, and the headquarters of News Corp at London Bridge.

The Twitter page of the climate activist group shared videos of their protest, where they were seen spraying orange paint on the buildings from a fire extinguisher.

The group demands that the UK government should halt all new oil and gas consents and licenses.

In a tweet, the group's spokesperson said, "We are not prepared to stand by and watch while everything we love is destroyed, while vulnerable people go hungry and fossil fuel companies and the rich profit from our misery. The era of fossil fuels should be long gone, but the creeping tentacles of fossil fuel interests continue to corrupt our politics, government and media as they have for decades."

Previously, members of the Just Stop Oil group have spilt soup over Van Gogh's world-famous 'Sunflowers' painting in London and vandalised King Charles III's wax statue in Madame Tussauds.

Two climate activists smeared chocolate cake over the wax statue of Britain's King Charles III at London's Madame Tussauds Museum just last week.

Before that, Claude Monet's famous painting in Germany's Museum Barberini became the target of members of climate protestors. Two environmental protestors threw mashed potatoes over the piece of art. (ANI)

