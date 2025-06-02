Blackpool [UK], June 2 (ANI): Assam's 9-year-old Binita Chetry bagged the third place at Britain's Got Talent (BGT) 2025 competition, earning applause from the audience and a heartfelt congratulatory note by Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam's CM shared a video on his X handle where Binita was seen standing with her co-contestants, magician Harry Moulding and dance group 'The Blackouts' at Britain's Got Talent finals 2025.

CM Sarma congratulated the 9-year-old for her historic achievement at the BGT 2025 finals.

"Dancing her way to glory. Many congratulations to our very own #BinitaChetry on securing the 3rd spot at #BGTFinal. Her performances have mesmerised audiences from the Brahmaputra to the Thames and made us all proud. I wish her all the best for her future endeavours," wrote Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the viral clip, her name was announced as the second runner-up, securing third position on BGT 2025.

When the anchor asked about her experience on the show, Binita said, "I am very happy and proud of myself, and it's the best experience."

As the audience cheered and clapped for her, the nine-year-old expressed gratitude with folded hands.

Magician Harry Moulding secured first place in the global talent show, with the Blackout dance team clinching the second spot in the competition.

As per the live telecast of the show, the final performance of Harry showcased him jumping out of a plane and guessing cards picked by the judges. (ANI)

