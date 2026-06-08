Entertainment News | Cole Escola Jokes That 'Oh, Mary!' Stars Are 'competitive with Each Other'

Washington [US], June 8 (ANI): Cole Escola brought their trademark humour to the 79th annual Tony Awards, joking that the performers who have taken on the lead role in the hit Broadway production 'Oh, Mary!' are fiercely competitive with one another.

As per People magazine, at the Tony Awards red carpet, the writer-performer quipped that the various stars who have portrayed Mary Todd Lincoln in the acclaimed play "hate each other."

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Ignores Martin Brundle in Awkward F1 Encounter in Monaco; Video Goes Viral - Watch.

"They are competitive with each other," said Escola, referring to the actors who have stepped into the titular role.

The part is currently being played by Maya Rudolph, who is making her Broadway debut in the Sam Pinkleton-directed production at the Lyceum Theatre.

Also Read | 'Karuppu' OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Blockbuster Tamil Movie Online.

Continuing the joke, Escola said, "You should see some of the things that Maya has said about Meg Stalter, some of the things Maya has said about me." They added that Rudolph, 53, "has been the most competitive so far, I would say."

The remarks were made in jest, with Escola suggesting that the rivalry reflects the larger-than-life personality of the show's central character.

"That's what I want," the Tony winner said, adding, "You know, it keeps it alive. And show business is built on spite, is what I always say."

'Oh, Mary!' offers a comic reimagining of Mary Todd Lincoln as a hard-drinking woman who dreams of becoming a cabaret star.

The production first opened Off-Broadway in January 2024 before transferring to Broadway in June of the same year.

Rudolph currently leads the cast, while Hacks star Megan Stalter is set to take over the role for a 10-week engagement beginning in July.

Stalter previously shared her light-hearted approach to joining the production.

Speaking to People magazine at The Abbey 35th Anniversary Party in May, the actor said, "I feel like I'm just going to kind of wing it. I don't think I'm going to even learn the lines because I feel like you just get up there and kind of like, do it."

Over the course of its run, 'Oh, Mary!' has featured a rotating lineup of performers in the lead role, including Betty Gilpin, Tituss Burgess, Jinkx Monsoon, Jane Krakowski, John Cameron Mitchell and longtime understudy Hannah Solow.

The production is also enjoying an Olivier Award-winning run in London's West End.

The 2026 Tony Awards aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)