Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Comedian Bharti Singh, together with her husband and writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, has launched a new YouTube channel called 'Bharti TV'.

This new channel is all set to host a number of comedy shows and entertain its viewers anytime, anywhere bringing forth the quality of television show on a YouTube channel.

Also Read | Scam 1992 Fame Pratik Gandhi Opens Up About His Upcoming Short Film Shimmy.

The channel is all set to launch their first show called 'The Great Indian Game Show' which will be out soon.

Sharing her thoughts on the launch, Bharti Singh said, "After working in the Television and Entertainment industry, me and Haarsh wanted to touch base with our loyal viewers who look forward to seeing us every day. In the case of TV, there are some time restrictions as you can watch the particular show at the given time only, but now via YouTube our viewers can watch us at any time and anyplace."

Also Read | Mahabharat Clocks 8 Years: Shaheer Sheikh Shares Throwback Pictures From the Show, Says 'An Unforgettable Journey With Some of the Most Memorable People'.

She further spoke about the edge YouTube has over television, in terms of content.

"Also while making content on television, we need to keep several aspects in mind and work on the script but on our channel, viewers will only get 'Hasi ke Patakhe' and genuine comedy daily. With the support of our viewers, we will curate shows that are liked by them which can be enjoyed with the family as well," the comedian added.

The couple has previously co-hosted TV shows including 'Funhit Mein Jaari', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and are currently hosting the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane 3'. Bharti is also working in the comedy-talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)