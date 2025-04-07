Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): Comedian Jeff Ross is recovering after rushing to the hospital to treat his allergic reaction.

He shared his negative experience with an ice cream on social media, along with a photo of the aftermath, a swollen lip, according to E! News..

"ROAST ME. TONIGHT'S SHOW NEAR SAN FRANCISCO MUST GO ON!", Ross wrote on his Instagram handle.

"Had such a fun opening night performance of @takeabananafortheride up here in Mill Valley, California @throckmortontheatre. Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some Burata ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner," according to E! News.

Ross, who performed on many of Comedy Central's celebrity roasts and on Netflix's 2024 The Roast of Tom Brady, continued, "It was delicious. Seriously yummy. But my lips blew up and I spent the entire night in the ER. It was my first allergic reaction ever. I guess that's pretty remarkable considering I'm constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face," as per the outlet.

He expressed gratitude towards those working the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for "only roasting" him "lightly," adding, "DESPITE LOOKING LIKE MICKEY ROURKE at the end of The Wrestler... I WILL BE TAKING A NAP AND BACK ON STAGE HERE IN MILL VALLEY NEAR SAN FRANCISCO AT 730pm TONIGHT."

Jeff, who is performing his new one-man show Take a Banana for the Ride, had his photo reposted on the Throckmorton Theatre's Instagram Stories, along with the quip, "Don't mind how @therealjeffreyross looks, it's worse than it is," according to E! News. (ANI)

