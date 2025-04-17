Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): Comedian Nate Bargatze has been chosen to host the 77th Emmy Awards, which will air live on CBS from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14.

The Television Academy chair, Cris Abrego, praised Bargatze's unique brand of comedy, saying it resonates with multi-generational audiences worldwide, as per Deadline.

Bargatze expressed his excitement to host the iconic awards show, stating, "It's a huge honour to be asked to host such an iconic awards show, and I'm beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world," as quoted by Deadline.

The Emmy nominations will be announced on July 15.

The ceremony will be preceded by the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 6 and 7.

Bargatze has had a successful year, selling over 1.2 million tickets to his comedy shows worldwide, as per Deadline.

He recently hosted Saturday Night Live for the second time and co-produced a holiday variety special for CBS.

His new book, 'Big Dumb Eyes: Stories from a Simpler Mind,' is set to be published in May. (ANI)

