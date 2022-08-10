New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on Wednesday morning.

This morning the comedian while working out at the gym, suddenly experienced chest pain and collapsed. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He's recovering and will be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

Raju Srivastava has appeared in a number of films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. He also appeared in the third season of reality show Bigg Boss. After performing as a stand-up comedian on the show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', he came into the limelight for his great comic timing.

More health details are still awaited. (ANI)

