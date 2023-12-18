Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Comedy-drama series 'Flames' is back with season four. Makers announced the new edition with a heartwarming trailer.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Prime Video treated fans with the trailer of the series.

Also Read | Blue 52: Neha Dhupia to Make International Debut with Egyptian Filmmaker Ali El Arabi's Next.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0_OOKytrM9/

Sharing the video, they wrote, "flames are fuming again!#FlamesOnPrime S4, Dec 21. Trailer out now."

Also Read | Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Bigg Boss 17's Wild Card Entry Who Accused Munawar Faruqui of Double Dating.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, the series features Tanya Maniktala, Ritvik Sahore, Sunakshi Grover, Shivam Kakar, and Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish reprising their beloved characters.

Picking up from where the roller-coaster Season-Three left off, the coming-of-age comedy-drama follows Rajat, Ishita, Pandu, and Anusha in their final year of schooling, as they struggle to balance their lives, while juggling between 'padhai', 'pyaar', and their families' expectations.

"Flames is one of the most loved comedy dramas of all time, especially amongst young adults, who relate to the many instances and experiences of love, life, friendships, challenges, and their journey of growing up that are all so beautifully encapsulated in the series," said Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, Prime Video India.

"Prime Video offers a wide variety of content that appeals to a plethora of viewers and their individualistic preferences across age, demographic, genres, and languages. We're committed to offering our customers stories and characters with which they will fall in love, featuring titles such as Panchayat, Aspirants, Permanent Roommates, and now Flames Season Four through a very rewarding long-standing partnership with TVF," he said.

Divyanshu Malhotra, director of Seasons Three and Four, added, "Much like millions across the globe, I was already a fan of the series before I was roped in to direct the third season of Flames. Shaping the stories of the characters felt more like a personal journey for me, with every moment in their lives turning back the clock and transporting everyone to similar memories of their lives. I am confident that the audience who have followed the adolescent years of Rajat, Ishita, Anusha, and Pandu over the previous three seasons would be surprised by the direction their lives take in the latest season."

'Flames', the five-episode season will premiere on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)