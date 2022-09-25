Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): American music composer John Williams of 'Star Wars' fame is reported to have been made one of late Queen Elizabeth's very last knights.

According to Deadline, this honour was one of the final awards approved by the late monarch before her death a fortnight ago. The outlet states that multiple media reports suggest the veteran composer's name is on the final list of honorary awards for foreign nationals.

Williams's talents can be heard in the tracks of blockbuster films including 'Star Wars', 'Jurassic Park' and 'Harry Potter'. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has often turned to him for films including the 'Indiana Jones' series, 'Saving Private Ryan' and 'Schindler's List'.

Williams recently teamed up with Spielberg for the latter's memoir-film 'The Tabelmans'. The New York-born composer began his career seven decades ago, since then he has received accolades including 25 Grammys, five Oscars and seven Bafta Awards.

Apart from Williams, ex-Disney chief executive Robert Iger has been awarded an honorary KBE for services to UK-US relations, as per Deadline.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. It is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill's in 1965.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor Castle in London on September 19 after the committal service. (ANI)

