Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for celebrity couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa ever since they shared their wedding pictures on social media on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, filmmaker Farah Khan shared a picture in which she can be seen posing with the bride and the groom from the wedding day.

Further, Farah penned a heartfelt caption, calling their wedding "the most beautiful".

She wrote, "You don't marry the person you can live with.. you marry the person you Can't live without... @rajkummar_rao and @patralekhaa .. urs was the most beautiful and emotional wedding n I know the marriage will be the same.. lov u RajuandGoldy .. #goldencouple."

Director-producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram Story and posted a picture of the newlyweds along with the message, "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple," along with a string of red heart emoticons.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who was unable to attend the wedding due to health issues, shared their wedding picture on her Instagram post and further penned a caption in which she talked about how "raj talks about parra".

"Due to my stomach issues ( now 10 days right from delhi ) I cud not travel n b where this beautiful couple tied d knot@but patraaa n raaaj u both make me believe in love! I cannot tell u both how happy I am! I rarely see love like u both have! When raj talks about parra it makes me believe that love n happiness n caring is not transient! Best wishes u both," she wrote.

Actor Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram Story and posted a beautiful picture of the happy couple.

He added, "Congratulations Raj and Patralekha! Wish you both a world full of happiness together!"

Previously, several other celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana and more had taken to their respective social media handles to share congratulatory messages.

The couple, who had been dating each other for a long time, reportedly tied the knot in Chandigarh. They have shared screen space in Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut film 'Citylights'. (ANI)

