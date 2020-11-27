Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): American actor Courteney Cox celebrated her Thanksgiving by recreating an iconic 'Friends' moment featuring the 'Turkey head dance' and extended greetings on the special occasion.

The 56-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday (local time) and shared a hilarious video in which she jokingly addressed being at the centre of a GIF that goes viral every year.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Wins Against BMC! Bombay HC Appoints Valuer To Estimate The Damages Due To Malafide Demolition at Her Office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a scene during the 'The One With All the Thanksgivings' episode of 'Friends', Cox's character Monica Gellar famously dances with a turkey on her head. The moment seemingly resurfaces for the holiday, something Cox joked that she's tired of.

Cox then filmed herself with a turkey on her head donning sunglasses, while shimmying to the 'Friends' theme song and a "Happy Thanksgiving" message was shown onscreen.

Also Read | Megan Fox Officially Files for Divorce From Husband Brian Austin Green.

'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow commented on the video to applaud. She said, "You DID THAT."

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Love you, sister!"

The iconic recreation seems to be a special treat for fans, who patiently await the 'Friends HBO Max' reunion special, which has been delayed for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

'Friends' star Matthew Perry tweeted earlier this month that the special is set to film in March. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)