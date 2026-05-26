Entertainment News | Cricket Legends Kapil Dev, Madan Lal Attend Anupam Kher's 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' Play in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Cricket legends Kapil Dev and Madan Lal attended Anupam Kher's 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' play in Delhi.

Sharing the moment with fans on Tuesday, Kher posted a photograph on Instagram featuring himself alongside the former cricketers and their wives, Romi and Annu, after they attended the show.

Also Read | '3 People Missing': Samuthirakani Reacts to Vijay's Political Triumph, Addresses Tamil Nadu CM's Estranged Family (Watch Video).

The actor expressed gratitude for their presence and appreciation for the production.

"THE GREATEST OF THEM ALL!! What a joy and honour it was to have two of my all-time favourite cricketers #KapilDev and #MadanLal come and watch the play along with their lovely wives Romi and Annu. These are the heroes we grew up cheering for... the legends who gave India some of its proudest moments. To receive their appreciation and kind words means truly a lot to me. Thank you, Kapil Paaji and Madan Lalji, for your warmth, love, and encouragement. I will always remain an admirer of both of you. Not only for your achievements on the field, but also for the wonderful human beings you are. Grateful," Kher wrote.

Also Read | Amid 'Don 3' Controversy, Ranveer Singh Seeks Forgiveness at Mysore's Chamundeshwari Temple Over 'Kantara' Mimicry Row (See Pics).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYy4o47DuoJ/?img_index=4

'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' stars Kher alongside actress Swaroop Sampat and has been written and directed by Gajendra Ahire.

The musical features compositions by veteran singer and composer Anu Malik, marking his stage debut.

Lyrics for the production have been penned by Kausar Munir, while singers Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh and Anandi have lent their voices to the play.

The production has also received appreciation from members of the film and theatre fraternity.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit described Kher as a "rockstar," while actor Parvin Dabas called the play "entertaining and emotional."

On the professional front, Kher is currently promoting 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane', which recently opened at Mumbai's NCPA Tata Theatre.

The actor was also recently honoured at the UK International Film Festival Flame Awards 2026, where he received the Best Supporting Actor award for 'Calorie.' (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)