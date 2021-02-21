Los Angeles, Feb 21 (PTI) A revival of police procedural crime series "Criminal Minds" is being developed at Paramount Plus.

According to Variety, longtime showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer is expected to return for the revival which is said to be in the early stages.

Created by Jeff Davis, the show premiered in 2005 and ran for 15 seasons on cable TV network CBS.

It revolved around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyse America's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.

The show's final season, which aired in 2020, featured Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.

Paramount Plus, rebranded from CBS All Access, is set to be launched on March 4 in the US. The new service will combine original content with shows from CBS, including "Criminal Minds", and other cable outlets MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon.

