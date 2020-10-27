Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): At the fifth annual Critics Choice Association's documentary nominations, 'Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,' 'Gunda' and 'Mr. Soul' lead with five nominations apiece.

Among the eclectic list of nominees are Taylor Swift, Greta Thunberg, veteran filmmaker Werner Herzog and longtime disability advocate Judith Heumann, reported Variety.

Recognized with four nominations each are 'Athlete A,' 'Dick Johnson Is Dead,' 'My Octopus Teacher' and 'Totally Under Control.'

In terms of distributors, Variety stated that Netflix received 31 nominations, followed by Neon with 14 and Magnolia Pictures with nine. Showtime had six, while HBO, Amazon, National Geographic, PBS Independent Lens and Shoes in the Bed Productions earned five each.

It is the fifth annual documentary honours for the group, honouring projects released in theatres, on TV and on major digital platforms, as determined by the voting of CCA members. The award winners will be announced at a presentation on November 16. (ANI)

