Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Singer Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Nick Jonas was accorded a warm reception by his Indian fans at the Lollapalooza India event.

A clip from the Jonas Brothers' performance surfaced on social media, with the audience chanting "jiju, jiju" as Nick Jonas performed on stage.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who also attended the gig, took to Instagram stories to laud Nick Jonas.

She wrote, "Jijaji stage pe hai!!! @nickjonas @lollapalooza."

Even Nick Jonas' father, Kevin Jonas, Sr., addressed him as 'Jiju' to the audience, prompting wild cheers and cries of 'jiju jiju'.

Nick is married to Indian actress and singer Priyanka Chopra.

https://twitter.com/dramaxcams/status/1751345618340270280

Nick replied to the crowd saying, "I love you all so much, thank you."

https://twitter.com/RinkiyaKeDad/status/1751342218454192160

Notably, Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 2018.

The two-day gig is scheduled to be held on January 27 and January 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai according to BookMyShow Live, which earlier announced the line-up of artists.

Imagine Dragons and Jackson Wang were among those performing at the previous edition of Lollapalooza. (ANI)

