Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday condemned the Hathras gangrape incident as well as the Balrampur rape case and urged authorities to take strict and swift action against culprits.

.The 'Kalank' actor took to Twitter and said: "I'm at an utter loss of words hearing about the #Hathras & #Balrampur incidents. I pray for the bereaved families & hope that our authorities take strict action. The culprits need to be brought to justice with swift legal proceedings & save the families prolonged trauma."

"Unfortunately in our society, the children & women are vulnerable to such heinous incidents. We along with the authorities need to start a dialogue to take meaningful & constructive steps to stop this for once & all," she added

Madhuri said, " Now is the time to collectively put all the words into action and not let another one of our sisters/daughters/mothers fall victim to these crimes."

In Balrampur, a 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped, died on the way to the hospital on Wednesday. Dev Ranjan, Balrampur Superintendent of Police, said her family had lodged a complaint of rape against two men. "Both have been arrested".

A 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died on Tuesday morning, at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. All the four accused involved on September 14 gang-rape have been arrested. (ANI)

