Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): Actor Dakota Johnson could soon be suiting up to play her first superhero role as she is in talks to play Madame Web in Sony's upcoming 'Spider-Man' spinoff.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old actor might play the title character in 'Madame Web', the Sony spinoff centred on the Spider-Man character. S.J. Clarkson is set to direct the feature, which is part of Sony's growing stable of films based on Marvel characters.

The film is centred on Madame Web, a mutant with psychic sensory powers making her able to predict the future of other superheroes in the universe.

Web will be the first female superhero in the Sony Pictures' Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Deadline.

In the comic books, Web is a blind, elderly woman who suffers from myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disorder that forces her to use a life support system. She guides others rather than risking her own life in conflict. Clarkson, the writer and director of 'Jessica Jones' and 'The Defenders', is set to helm the project with Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless writing the script.

Sony is developing the film following the success of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

In addition to 'Madame Web', Sony is expanding the Spider-Verse to include films starring 'Venom', 'Morbius and Kraven'. Madame Web would also mark Johnson's first major franchise since 'Fifty Shades of Grey'. Most recently, Johnson is starred in the critically acclaimed 'The Lost Daughter' and Sundance Film Festival Audience Award winner 'Cha Cha Real Smooth'. (ANI)

