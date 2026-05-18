Entertainment News | Dan Levy Recalls Filming 'Big Mistakes' Scene; Teases a 'bigger, Bolder...' Season 2

Washington DC [US], May 18 (ANI): Actor-writer Dan Levy opened up about filming a memorable drug scene in Netflix's Big Mistakes and also teased the second season of the comedy-crime series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During a special Netflix event, Levy spoke candidly and humorously about shooting a cocaine scene featured in the first season of the show.

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"Doing lines and lines of cocaine was really fun," Levy joked, drawing laughter from the audience.

The actor clarified that he had never actually used the drug and wanted to ensure his performance looked believable on screen.

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"I have never done cocaine before, and actors doing bad drugs, looking like somebody who's never done drugs before, is my worst nightmare as an actor," Levy said, as per the outlet.

He explained that the substance used during filming was icing sugar and that he worked closely with the camera department to make the scenes appear authentic.

"I need you to get me doing the entire line, camera up," Levy recalled telling the crew. "I want the audience to know that I actually downed this thing. I don't want to cut away. I don't want it to look like I cheated," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before continuing, the Schitt's Creek star jokingly questioned whether he should even be discussing the matter "at Netflix headquarters," before adding, "Anyway, it's fine. Everyone's having a great time."

Levy further revealed that some crew members helped guide him on how the effects of the drug should look onscreen.

"I said to our crew, 'Listen, if anyone has dabbled in drugs, I'm not going to say your name. You don't have to out yourself to me. This is a free space," he said.

He added that crew members later advised him on subtle reactions for the performance.

"They were like, 'Give it a bit of time after, once it hits you, you're gonna be feeling X, Y and Z. I think you're glassy-eyed at this point,'" Levy recalled. "And I'm like, 'Glassy-eyed, got it.'"

"We had an unbelievably generous crew, so shout-out to the crew for their generosity," he added.

Co-created by Levy and Rachel Sennott, "Big Mistakes" follows two siblings, Nicky and Morgan, who are pulled into the world of organised crime through blackmail. The series also stars Taylor Ortega, Abby Quinn, Laurie Metcalf and Elizabeth Perkins among others.

Levy also shared updates about the upcoming second season, revealing that he is currently midway through writing it.

"I'm halfway through season two. I know what half the season looks like, and I know how it ends," he said, as per the outlet.

According to Levy, the next season will raise the stakes creatively.

"It is bigger, bolder, sexier. It's really sexy this season, everybody," he said.

The actor-writer also praised the show's writers and cast, saying he hopes to continue creating meaningful and challenging storylines for them.

"It is my duty as a writer and an actor to serve this unbelievable cast with dialogue and storylines that continue to push them further, continue to challenge them as actors [and] continue to pedestalize them as unbelievable talents worth paying attention to. So that's the goal, to keep raising the bar and to keep telling the story and to keep letting more and more warmth and love into the show as it's earned," Levy said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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