Washington [US], February 20 (ANI): The world of superhero films has been dealt a significant blow with the news that Daniel Craig has exited the upcoming DC film 'Sgt. Rock'.

The movie, which was set to reunite Craig with director Luca Guadagnino, was highly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

However, with Craig's departure, the project's future is now uncertain, as per Deadline.

According to Deadline, Craig's exit from the film was unexpected, and the reasons behind his decision are still unclear.

'Sgt. Rock' is a World War II-themed superhero film based on the iconic DC Comics character created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Joe Kubert.

The character, Sgt. Franklin "Frank" Rock, was first introduced in 1959 and has since become a beloved figure in the world of comic books.

Craig's involvement in the project was seen as a major coup for the film, given his success in playing iconic characters like James Bond.

However, with his departure, the project is now left without a lead actor.

The script for 'Sgt. Rock' was penned by Justin Kuritzkes, who has collaborated with Guadagnino on several films, including 'Challengers' and 'Queer'.

Guadagnino's recent film 'Queer', which starred Craig alongside Drew Starkey, received rave reviews from critics, although it ultimately fell short of Oscar recognition.

Guadagnino is set to move forward with his next project, the Amazon thriller 'After the Hunt', which stars Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield.

The film is scheduled for release on October 10.

Meanwhile, Craig will next be seen in the 'Knives Out' threequel 'Wake Up Dead Man', which is set to hit theatres later this year. (ANI)

