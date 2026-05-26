Entertainment News | Data Theft at Zoya Akhtar's Production House, Two Individuals Arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a major data theft was recently reported at filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's production house, Tiger Baby Digital.

Mumbai police have arrested two individuals, Ritesh Suresh Shah and Mohammad Shahid Azim Khan, for allegedly stealing 66 hard disks containing crucial film and web series data.

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According to the police, these storage devices contained sensitive digital assets such as raw footage, edited content, post-production files, backup data, and shooting archives. The stolen data reportedly included content related to projects like "Made In Heaven," "Ghost Stories," and "Gandhi Money."

During interrogation, Mohammad Shahid Azim Khan confessed that he had stolen and sold 24 hard disks over the past few months.

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The incident came to light after employees were unable to locate a hard disk needed for routine work. A thorough inspection of the storage units later revealed that several original hard disks had allegedly been stolen.

The company's HR administrator, Mehjabeen Mushtaq Sheikh, filed an FIR at the Bandra police station.

The investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)