Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): Representatives for the American standup comedian Dave Chappelle have said that he's willing to talk to Netflix employees who have been angered by his comedy special, 'The Closer'.

An unidentified representative told TMZ, "Dave stands by his art: No more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together. The streets are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I'm sure the communities will come together."

Also Read | Kajol's Sari Story to Sara Ali Khan's Lush Lehenga, Here's All Celeb-Approved Brocade Styles You Can Bookmark This Festive Season.

As per Deadline, a few dozen Netflix employees walked out on Wednesday to protest the presence of 'The Closer' on the streamer. A spokeswoman said Chappelle was invited but did not show, something his representative's claim didn't happen.

Instead, they said Chappelle would be open if Netflix employees want a heart-to-heart discussion.

Also Read | India Lockdown: Madhur Bhandarkar Upset With CBFC's Demands for 12 Cuts in His Film Despite an 'A' Certificate.

According to Deadline, Chappelle was in London for a sold-out show, and reportedly said he would tour the US if 'The Closer' was pulled from Netflix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)