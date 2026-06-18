Entertainment News | Daveigh Chase Dies at 35: 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'The Ring' Star Succumbs to Meningitis and Sepsis

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Actor and voice artist Daveigh Chase, best known for voicing Lilo in Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and portraying Samara Morgan in the horror hit 'The Ring', has died at the age of 35.

According to TMZ, Chase died on June 16. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, told the outlet that the former child star died from meningitis and a blood infection that led to septic complications and ultimately caused her body to shut down.

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Hernandez said Chase had been admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier this month due to malnutrition. He also stated that she was later diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections.

"Daveigh was diagnosed with meningitis and several serious blood infections. Her condition has become critical," Hernandez wrote in a GoFundMe page created before her death, as per a separate report quoted by E! News.

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Chase became a household name in 2002 when she voiced the title character in Disney's animated film 'Lilo & Stitch', later reprising the role in the franchise's television series.

The performance introduced audiences to the now-famous line that "ohana means family", making her voice synonymous with one of Disney's most beloved modern characters.

The same year, Chase delivered another career-defining performance as Samara Morgan, the terrifying antagonist in 'The Ring'. Her portrayal earned widespread recognition and won her the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.

Beyond those landmark roles, Chase built an extensive screen career across film and television. She voiced Chihiro Ogino in the American dub of Spirited Away and appeared in projects including Donnie Darko, Beethoven's 5th, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, ER and Mercy.

From 2006 onwards, she played Rhonda Volmer in HBO's acclaimed drama series 'Big Love', appearing in 32 episodes during the show's five-season run.

Reflecting on their relationship in the GoFundMe campaign, Hernandez wrote, "When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved."

He added that the couple hoped to build a life together, saying, "Together, we found moments of happiness and hope," as quoted by E! News.

In a 2012 interview with TMZ, Chase said, "Independents are my preference," reflecting her interest in independent cinema.

Her later work included films such as 'Yellow' (2012), 'Transference' (2014) and 'Wild in Blue' (2015).

Chase's death has prompted tributes from fans who remember both her heartwarming voice performance as Lilo and her chilling turn in The Ring.

She leaves behind a body of work that spanned animation, horror, television drama and independent film. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)