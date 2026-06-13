Entertainment News | David Beckham Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Tom Cruise Attends Ceremony

California [US], June 13 (ANI): Former soccer star David Beckham recieved the 2,849th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, reported E! News.

He was joined by his wife Victoria Beckham, and their kids, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and daughter Harper Beckham. The football star expressed his love and gratitude to his family for their constant support throughout his career.

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"I want to thank my incredible family, my parents and my sisters who always supported my dreams," David--who was honoured in the sports entertainment category--said at the June 12 event after thanking his teammates and supporters as his family watched on the sidelines.

"Victoria, my amazing wife for almost 30 years, without whom none of this would be possible or enjoyable. My beautiful children are the reason that I get out of bed in the morning," said Beckham as quoted by E! News.

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"Kids, I hope you bring my grandchildren here one day and tell them about a boy who dreamed big. To make you all proud is my greatest achievement. I'm so grateful for you all. I love you and thank you so much," added Beckham.

According to the outlet, for the occasion, which saw the former England captain's friends Tom Cruise and Robbie Keane join in to mark the milestone, Beckham arrived in a classic blue suit, while the Spice Girls alum opted to match in a sleek long-sleeved turtleneck midi gown.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony marks another milestone in David Beckham's career. Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez praised Beckham's contribution to football and popular culture.

"David Beckham's recognition with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category comes at a fitting moment as the United States hosts the FIFA World Cup," Martinez said."

Beckham's role in elevating soccer's profile in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honour especially meaningful," she added. (ANI)

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