Entertainment News | David Beckham Shares Relationship Advice After His Successful 27-year Marriage to Victoria Beckham

Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): David Beckham has opened up about the foundation of his long-lasting marriage to wife Victoria Beckham, crediting family, mutual support and making time for one another as the keys to their relationship.

Speaking to Variety, the retired football star reflected on maintaining a strong partnership despite decades of intense media attention and tabloid scrutiny.

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"We've been married for 27 years this July. We've been together for 29 years," David said, adding, "We've got four incredible kids. We've got businesses that we work hard on. But we always make time for each other, and we always have."

The couple, who married at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland, on July 4, 1999, share four children: sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

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Explaining what has helped their marriage endure over the years, David stressed the importance of prioritising both family and each other's personal growth.

"I want Victoria to be the best version of herself, and vice versa. And as busy as we are, our family always comes first," he said, adding, "That's our priority, and that's what makes it work when you've been together for so long. Our priority will always be our family."

Over the course of their relationship, the couple have also renewed their wedding vows. David revealed in an interview that only "about six people" attended the private ceremony, according to People magazine.

The former footballer has previously spoken about the challenges and rewards of a long-term relationship.

During an earlier interview, he said that leaning on one another through difficult moments had strengthened their bond.

"Of course, when you're with someone for that amount of time, of course you have your ups and downs, everybody knows that and at the end of the day we were lucky because we had each other at those moments," David said, as quoted by People magazine.

The Beckhams celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary last year, with Victoria sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram alongside a throwback photograph from around the time of their wedding.

"Another year, another chapter in our love story. I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together," Victoria wrote, adding, "You and our four incredible children complete me. I love you so much @davidbeckham xx Here's to 26 years!! xx."

The tribute featured a romantic image of the couple sharing a kiss in an outdoor swimming pool, underscoring a relationship that has remained in the public eye for nearly three decades. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)