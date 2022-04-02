Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): American actor David Koechner has been charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run in Los Angeles following his arrest on New Year's Eve.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office told TMZ on Friday that the charges stem from Koechner's arrest on December 31. It was further reported that the actor faces up to six months in jail for each misdemeanour count.

However, the outlet noted that he will likely only get probation and have to complete a mandatory alcohol education course since he is a first-time offender.

The 'Office' alum's run-in with the law happened on New Year's Eve when he was allegedly driving erratically and hit a stop sign. He also failed a sobriety test.

Meanwhile, as per Page Six, Koechner has been plugging his comedy tour, 'Blue Skies and Dirty Lies', in several posts and recently announced that he will be in Oklahoma City this weekend. (ANI)

