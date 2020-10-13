Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): NBC's daytime drama 'Days of Our Lives' is shutting down for two weeks after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Deadline, the filming on 'Days of Our Lives' has been shut down. The cast, crew, and staff of the show were just notified of the temporary shutdown in an email from Corday Productions, which produces in association with Sony Pictures TV. The taping for the show is slated to resume October 26. The pause will not delay air dates, and the show's run of originals on NBC will not be disrupted.

The person who received a positive result as a part of the production's testing protocol has been placed in isolation. Preliminary contact tracing has been completed, with the people identified as close contacts to the affected individual placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The actions, taken out of an abundance of caution, also include deep cleaning and disinfecting of 'Days of Our Lives'' production facilities at the Burbank Studios.

In Mid- March, 'Days of Our Lives' suspended taping amid an industry-wide production shutdown due to the pandemic. The daytime drama had enough completed originals to take it through early October and as a result, it resumed production September 1.

As per Deadline, NBC renewed 'Days of Our Lives' for a record 56th season in January. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the show airs nationally on NBC in the U.S. and in more than 25 countries internationally. The core families are the Bradys, Hortons, and DiMeras, and the storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy, and drama. (ANI)

