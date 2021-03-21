New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is one of the most stylish divas in B-town, on Sunday evening impressed her fans with a stunning new picture of her in an all-green outfit.

The 'Padmaavat' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her in shades of green, joking about looking like an Alphonso mango. She captioned the post as, "Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes..." OR am I...!?" In the comments section, she further added, "By the way...how much mango is too much mango?"

In her photo, Deepika could be seen sporting a pair of deep green baggy leather pants, along with a dull green cut-out top, as she posed against a green background, with her back towards the camera. Even her sneakers were of white and green hues to better compliment her look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will soon be seen starring alongside her husband Ranveer Singh in the upcoming sports drama '83'. She has also announced her upcoming action flick with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan titled 'Fighter'.

Apart from this, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial unnamed film co-starring Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi and in the upcoming sports flick '83' with her husband. She also has 'Baiju Bawra', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', an Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)