Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone is currently on cloud nine as she has been chosen as a presenter at the upcoming BAFTA Awards.

The list also includes former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett, Adjoa Andoh of 'Bridgerton' fame, 'Wonka' Oompa Loompa Hugh Grant and 'Emily in Paris's' Lily Collins.

Also Read | Ghoomer Actress Saiyami Kher Set To Star in Neeraj Pandey's Upcoming Women-Oriented Film – DEETS Inside!.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a post on her stories that she captioned, "Gratitude."

The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, set to take place Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony's venue for the second year in a row after several years at Royal Albert Hall. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

Also Read | Saraswati Puja 2024 Style Guide: 10 Yellow Saree Looks by Bollywood Actresses From Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor To Wear on Basant Panchami.

Attendees will include 'Saltburn' star Barry Keoghan, 'Maestro' actors Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, 'Oppenheimer' lead Cillian Murphy and directors Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song and Yorgos Lanthimos, as per Variety.Last year, Deepika made India proud as she was one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023.On the film front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside south actor Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)