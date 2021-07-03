New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who has always been on top of her fashion game and often shares stylish posts on her social media handles, recently once again, nailed the casual chic look.

Deepika hopped on the corset trend and shared a picture of her on Instagram, along with the caption, "Whatcha Lookin' at..."

In the photo, she could be seen wearing a corset paired white shirt with blue jeans. The actor had accessorized the outfit with gold rings and anklets.

Fans loved her look and took to the comment section to showered her with compliments. One person commented 'Wow', 'Literally, YOU!' commented another. The rest were all mostly hearts for her.

Deepika regularly posts well-edited and quirky videos to match the aesthetics of her profile. She recently shared a video where she made her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori eat raw mangoes with masala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika, who announced her departure from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) in April, has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)