Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): On receiving birthday wishes from fellow actors, fans, friends, and family, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Tuesday shared a thank you message along with a video chronicling 35 years of her life.

The 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a montage featuring priceless pictures that captured different milestones achieved by her during the 35 years of her life.

The montage captured snaps of the actor from her childhood days to candid shots from her movies, modelling assignments to her marriage with Ranveer Singh.

The actor shared a message of thanks to her closed ones along with the video, which also featured the posters of the films by the actor both in Hollywood and Bollywood.

The video concluded with a childhood picture of Padukone as she sits beside a huge cake, with a message that read, "Never lose sight of your goals (cake)."

"The journey has been nothing short of incredible...& for that I've got my family, friends and all of you to thank!" wrote Padukone alongside the video.

The video garnered more than 1 lakh views with celebs sending birthday wishes in the comments section.

Varun Dhawan noted, "Happy bday dp (blue heart emoticon)."

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood stars and fans extended birthday greetings to the star, the legion of Padukone's admirers has taken it to the micro-blogging sites, Twitter and Instagram, to pour in their profound love for her. (ANI)

