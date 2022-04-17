Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): Superstar Deepika Padukone has returned to Mumbai after completing another shooting schedule for Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Acing the easy breezy summer look, the 36-year-old actor was clicked sporting a beige coloured shorts and blazer co-ord set teamed with a white t-shirt. Paired with white loafers, Deepika accessorised her look with black goggles.

Tentatively titled 'Project K', the movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement.

Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with 'Project K', touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. (ANI)

