New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, on Wednesday shared a few candid pictures of her, post-workout, where she could be seen having a moment to herself before breaking into a smile.

The 'Chhapaak' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures of her clicked after a workout session as Deepika can be seen wearing gym wear in the pictures. In the caption, she wrote, "Breathe."

The pictures showed the 35-year-old actor wearing a white sports bra paired along with striped blue yoga pants, and sitting on the floor. While the first two pictures featured her sitting with her eyes closed, the last one captured the star flashing her contagious smile.

The post which received more than 13 lakh likes within a span of three hours, got several of its likes from various Bollywood personalities including Depiika's husband Ranveer Singh, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha, among other.

Meanwhile, Deepika, who recently announced her departure from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)