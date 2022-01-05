Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that the release of filmmaker Shakun Batra's film "Gehraiyaan" has been postponed to February 11.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, the relationship drama was earlier scheduled to arrive on the streamer on January 25.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Says He is Dealing With ‘Domestic COVID-19 Situations’.

The official Twitter account of Amazon Prime Video shared new stills of the film.

"We took 'you don't rush a good thing' too seriously, but here is a sneak peek. #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11," the tweet read.

Also Read | Oppenheimer: Josh Hartnett Joins Christopher Nolan’s J Robert Oppenheimer Biopic Starring Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr.

Padukone, who turned 36 today, also shared the announcement on her Instagram page.

"A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!" she wrote.

"Gehraiyaan" is billed as a drama about "complex modern relationships" and also features Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Batra's Jouska Films.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)