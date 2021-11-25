Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone has started dubbing for Shakun Batra's film.

On Thursday, she was spotted visiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai. In the pictures that surfaced on the Internet, Deepika can be seen wearing a black baseball cap and a black mask, matching with her casual black outfit.

Apart from Deepika, Shakun Batra's directorial also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

The film's title and plot are yet to be disclosed. (ANI)

