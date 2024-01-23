Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Struggling to slay a perfect winter look? If yes, then worry not. Actor Deepika Padukone, on Tuesday, dished out some major fashionable goals that truly work for this winter season.

She stepped out in Mumbai wearing an off-white sweater that she paired with wide-legged blue jeans. For the glam, she opted for nude make-up and wavy hair.

Sharing pictures of her cosy look, Deepika took to Instagram and wrote, "#Fighter."

The pictures have garnered loads of likes and comments.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"Hot," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is gearing up for the release of her film 'Fighter', which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay oberoi.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. It will be out in theatres on January 25.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The magnum opus will be released in the theatres on May 9, 2024. She also has 'The Intern' remake in her kitty. (ANI)

