New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The win for Netflix's "Delhi Crime" at the International Emmy Awards will reinforce the credibility of talent from India, says the show's lead star Shefali Shah.

The Netflix India Original bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Also Read | Is Rihanna Going to Play a Major Role in Marvel's Black Panther 2?.

The show, directed by Richie Mehta, deconstructs the case of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who was abducted and gangraped in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012 before she was abandoned on a Delhi road.

In the series, Shah played Vartika Chaturvedi, a character that was based on former Delhi Police DCP Chaya Sharma who cracked the case of the brutal gang-rape within 72 hours.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Is Not Interested in Being Friends With Nikki Tamboli After the Show (LatestLY Exclusive).

The actor hoped that the show's popularity will lead to more opportunities for Indian artistes all over the world.

"I believe there is more recognition for Indian talent across the globe and it has been there for quite some time. But this is going to re-emphasise and reinforce the credibility of talent that comes out of here," Shah told PTI in an interview.

"Delhi Crime" was nominated in the best drama series category alongside Germany's "Charite" season two, UK's "Criminal", and second season of "El Jardin de Bronce (The Bronze Garden)" from Argentina.

The actor said she was watching the ceremony live and couldn't stop screaming when the show won the award.

"I was watching it live and couldn't stop screaming. I was ecstatic and excited. I'm totally over the moon about it."

Upon its debut on streamer Netflix in March 2019, "Delhi Crime" had received massive acclaim for its sensitive retelling of the crime that shook the entire nation.

Performances by its ensemble cast, including Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang, were particularly appreciated.

Shah said the show changed many things for her, both as an actor and as a person.

"'Delhi Crime' is easily the turning point of my life, my career. It's been my learning curve. It has really changed things for me, even as a person. Just all of it together," she added.

The 48-year-old actor said "Delhi Crime" was undoubtably the most challenging project of her career.

"It was not an easy show to do. We were talking about a real-life incident which every single person in the world with a human heart or the country was invested in and shaken to their core. It's a scar that is going to be there forever.

"What I can say is that it has been my most enriching and consuming experience ever," Shah added.

The International Emmy Awards are organised by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) in recognition to the best television programs produced and aired outside the United States.

The awards are presented in November every year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)