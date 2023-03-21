New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Coinciding with International Day of Happiness on Monday, a festival of extremely short films themed on happiness was held here with a special category for seniors.

Fourteen films in the categories of poetry, painting, dance and animation (all of maximum three minutes), besides music videos were screened at the LOGIHQ International Happiness Film Festival & Exhibition 2023.

Founder and festival director Manisha Gupta said she founded LOGIHQ, a happiness start-up, in 2011 with an aim to help people during the Covid pandemic and achieve a higher form of happiness through creativity.

She then conceived the idea of the happiness festival to lift people from the distressing times.

Last year, the festival was held in an online format.

This year's edition was hosted at the Airport Authority Officers Institute here.

"The highlight this year is the category called 'Creative Seniors' which is for people over 60 years who can participate," Gupta said.

Danseuse Shovana Narayan, wildlife filmmaker Mike Pandey and former India Habitat Centre director Raj Liberhan among others spoke of happiness in various forms of art and culture and also how to inculcate it for betterment of the society.

