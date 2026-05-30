Entertainment News | Delhi Police Uses Viral 'Borneo Pygmy Elephant' Meme to Promote Road Safety

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The internet's latest obsession, the viral 'Borneo Pygmy elephant' meme, has found an unexpected role in a public awareness campaign, with Delhi Police using the trend to remind citizens about the importance of following traffic rules.

In a recent post shared on its official Instagram account, the Delhi Police featured an image of a Borneo Pygmy elephant, the adorable "chubby baby elephant" at the centre of a global social media craze.

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The eye-catching visual was paired with a direct road safety message aimed at capturing the attention of users scrolling through their feeds.

The text on the image reads, "Aap mujhe itna attention de hi rhe ho toh aap ye message bhi sun lo ki traffic signal follow karna aur helmet & seatbelt lagana zaruri h. Bye bye."

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"Meme skip ho jayega toh kuch nahi hoga. Safety skip hui toh problem ho sakti hai," the caption reads.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DY6-BR-y0Pg/?igsh=azNzaWFnaTY2MzUx

The campaign taps into the popularity of the viral "chubby baby elephant," also affectionately known online as Motu or Golu.

The trend is built around images of a tiny elephant with a remarkably round appearance, stubby legs and oversized ears, giving it the look of a real-life plush toy.

Numerous social media users, wildlife experts, and conservation organisations have pointed out that many of the perfectly round, highly exaggerated images circulating online are digitally manipulated or generated using AI.

While the real-life Borneo Pygmy elephant is a rare and highly endangered species known for its distinctive appearance, the viral images have become a source of wholesome entertainment for millions of internet users.

Their awkward, chunky charm and innocent expressions have helped the trend gain widespread popularity across platforms.

By incorporating the viral phenomenon into its messaging, Delhi Police has blended internet culture with public awareness.The initiative reflects the Delhi Police's ongoing efforts to modernise its communication and connect with younger audiences through relatable and engaging content.

The Borneo elephant, also called the Borneo pygmy elephant, is the smallest subspecies of Asian elephant that inhabits northeastern Borneo, in Indonesia and Malaysia. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)