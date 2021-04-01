Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): American singer-actor Demi Lovato and singer Noah Cyrus have been spending some quality time together since recording a new song, and have sparked dating rumours with their new track.

According to Page Six, Lovato and Cyrus are leaving the industry insiders wondering if they are making more than just music.

"They're very close and have been hanging out," said one source, who even suggested the pair might have begun a fling.

But a source close to the 'Stone Cold' songstress called the rumour "weird" and insisted "they're not dating."

"They have dinner sometimes, but they're not romantic," the source said.

The source added, "They got together for this song that sorta (sort of) came together a bit last minute, and they hang out."

Page Six reported that the 'Sonny With a Chance' actor, who identifies as pansexual, recorded 'Easy' with Cyrus for her new album 'Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over.'

Hitmaker Matthew Koma penned the track and the outlet has been told Lovato decided to make it a collaboration after hearing it.

"It's a folksy song about leaving something behind... It's such a personal album for her that lays out her journey," Lovato's friend said.

Cyrus is Miley Cyrus' sister and Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter. (ANI)

