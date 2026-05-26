Entertainment News | Demi Lovato Opens Up About Married Life with Jordan Lutes

Washington DC [US], May 26 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Demi Lovato is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Jordan "Jutes" Lutes by reflecting on their growing bond and love story, according to E! News.

Speaking to E! News, Demi shared that her relationship with Jutes continues to deepen with time.

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"I really thought on my wedding day that was maxed out, like the most amount of love that you'll ever feel for a person," Demi said. "And then time goes by and you just form this connection that is so intimate and so fulfilling that you just fall completely more and more in love," according to E! News.

The couple marked their first wedding anniversary on May 25. However, the two musicians spent the occasion apart due to their respective tour commitments.

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"The fact that it's our wedding anniversary and we're going to be apart really sucks, but we're just gonna pretend," Jutes told E! News. "As soon as tour's over, we'll be together and we'll celebrate."

Demi and Jutes first met in early 2022 while collaborating on songs for her album Holy Fvck.

Recalling their first meeting on The Zach Sang Show in 2024, Jutes said, "I felt like we connected really quickly. It was like really good friends really fast. I wasn't considering anything romantic."

Demi, however, admitted she felt an instant attraction.

"I had a crush immediately," the singer shared on an episode of Chicks in the Office. "I literally sat down in the studio and texted my best friends and was like, 'The hottest guy just walked in.'"

Despite the immediate spark, the two initially remained friends. Demi later revealed that Jutes supported her during a difficult period following treatment and sobriety.

"I had just come out of treatment, and I was newly sober and raw with my emotions. I had nothing to medicate with," Demi told Who What Wear in November. "He was there for me as a friend, helping me get through this deep depression I was in," according

Their friendship eventually turned romantic, and the couple officially began dating on Jutes' birthday in March 2022.

"We had talked about going camping," Jutes shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2024. "I had set up a camping scene in my backyard, and later that night we ended up becoming official."

The couple got engaged in December 2023, with Jutes creating a special song titled Carry Me for the proposal.

"He made a song that was about our journey together," Demi told SiriusXM's Hits 1. "It had all these little Easter eggs in it, and it was so special and beautiful."

Demi and Jutes tied the knot in Santa Barbara in May 2025.

Reflecting on the wedding, Demi told Vogue, "I just felt loved. All that life has brought me to this moment, and it was more than worth it. It was so special being able to marry my best friend, my soulmate, and the love of my life," according to E! News.

The singer also spoke about how personal growth strengthened their relationship.

"It's hard to put into words what Jordan means to me," Demi said. "To find a love like this has completed my life in so many ways. We both put the work into ourselves first to be ready and open to share a life together, and I think that is a really important part of our relationship."

Looking ahead, Jutes said he is excited for the future with Demi.

"I'm looking forward to falling more in love and hanging out with my best friend all the time," he shared, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)