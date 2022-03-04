Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): American singer and actor Demi Lovato, who has been a part of the upcoming multi-camera comedy pilot 'Hungry', will no longer be acting in it.

According to Deadline, she stepped down from her acting duty just prior to the start of production. However, she, along with their manager Scooter Braun, will remain executive producers.

Also Read | Ramble On: Charlie Sheen Joins the Cast of Doug Ellin’s Dramedy Series.

The role, which Lovato would have played, will now be recast, with the aim to have a replacement shortly so the pilot stays on schedule. Sources suggest that Lovato opted out as an actor due to scheduling issues.

Others, who will star in the NBC pilot include, Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.

Also Read | Bheeshma Parvam Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of Mammootty-Amal Neerad's Film and How It Brings Michael's Saga to a Close (SPOILER ALERT).

As per Deadline, 'Hungry' will be produced by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills, SB Projects and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Hayes, Milliner, Lovato, Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin will executive produce it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)