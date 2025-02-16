Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] February 16 (ANI): The FDCI India Men's Fashion Weekend in Jaipur showcased a stunning presentation by designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna evening as they presented their latest Spring-Summer 2025 menswear collection, Akoya.

Speaking about their journey in the fashion industry, Rohit and Rahul on Saturday opened up about how men's fashion has evolved over the years and recalled a time when men had little knowledge about fashion and always relied on their wives to "pick out their clothes."

"We were the first designers in the country to have a men's show. Our journey from then to now--I think men had no idea what to wear. Their wives would go to collect their clothes. Now men know exactly what they want. They are trendy, they are cool. Everything was about women till now. So yes, men deserve it," Rohit told ANI.

The two also shared how modern men are now more open to experimenting with their clothing choices.

"Men are experimental now. They want to experiment. Now they want to wear something that is different. They don't want to wear the normal sherwanis. They are ready to experiment, which is actually growth in the market," he added.

Their latest collection, Akoya, takes inspiration from Jaipur, a city known for its rich heritage and grandeur.

While talking about their collection, Rahul Khanna said, "We were thinking about the wedding contemporary. The wedding season is coming up, destination weddings are happening, and most of the weddings are in Jaipur. Inspiration was Jaipur too."

The collection features a refined colour palette with shades like mocha, ivory, and architectural neutrals, giving a touch of royalty with contemporary minimalism.

Models walked the ramp wearing reimagined matador jackets, relaxed-fit trousers, and lightweight silk ensembles.

FDCI India Men's Fashion Weekend will conclude on February 16. (ANI)

