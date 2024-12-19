New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, popularly known for her role as Gopi Modi in the iconic TV series 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', has embraced the joys of motherhood.

Devoleena and her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, have announced the arrival of their baby boy, who was born on December 18, 2024.

In a heartwarming post shared on Instagram, Devoleena expressed her excitement, revealing the joyous news to her fans.

The actress shared a video capturing the beautiful moment, with the caption, "Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here... 18/12/2024."

The couple's announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and industry colleagues alike.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2022 in a court ceremony in Lonavala with close friends and family, had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one.

Devoleena's pregnancy announcement earlier in August 2024 captured the hearts of many, as she shared photos from a panchamrit ritual, a traditional ceremony commonly observed by pregnant women in India.

As the couple shared their joyful news, messages of congratulations flooded in from all corners. Friends and well-wishers from the television industry congratulated Devoleena and Shanawaz on the birth of their baby boy, expressing their excitement and happiness for the new parents.

Fans, too, shared their warm wishes on social media, celebrating the joyous occasion.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's rise to fame began with her portrayal of Gopi Modi in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', one of Indian television's longest-running shows.

Her portrayal of the beloved character earned her a dedicated fanbase. After Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena made waves by participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. (ANI)

