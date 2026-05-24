Entertainment News | Devotees Offer Prayers at Historic Martand Sun Temple in J-K's Anantnag, Marking Baan Maas Mela

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Devotees thronged the historic Martand Sun Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, with prayers and spiritual rituals marking the revered Baan Mass Mela (Banmas) during the sacred Purushottam Maas (Adhik Maas).

The traditional fair has drawn devotees from across the region who gathered to seek blessings during the highly auspicious Adhik Maas - a highly auspicious month in the Hindu lunar calendar dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

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Devotees at the Martand Sun Temple were also served special prasad at the temple premises, with temple staff and several volunteers actively participating in the 'seva' arrangements to assist pilgrims and ensure the smooth conduct of the rituals.

One of the devotees spoke to ANI, sharing how preparations were made to serve Prasad.

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"We have already served food to 700-800 people. We are ready to attend even more people, even to the strength of 15,000," he said.

A devotee Naveen Verma, who arrived with his entire family, added, "It feels very good to be here. Many people have come. We prayed for peace across the country."

This year, the sacred month runs from May 17 to June 15.

Celebrations are being observed across the country on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Shukla Paksha Purushottam Maas Ashtami.

Devotees also thronged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, offering prayers and witnessing a heavy rush throughout the day.

Devotees from several cities and villages across Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions visited the temple premises to seek blessings, with many describing the atmosphere as peaceful and spiritually uplifting.

"We have come to Ayodhya from Banaras to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir. We are feeling very good here; everything is going exceptionally well, and it will continue to be great in future as well," devotee Devansh Pandey told ANI.

Another devotee, Ashutosh Pandey, also expressed similar sentiments, highlighting the spiritual atmosphere and large turnout at the temple.

"It feels wonderful to be here; one finds a different kind of mental peace in this place. There is a massive crowd, people have arrived from various cities and villages," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)