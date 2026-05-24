Entertainment News | Devotees Offer Prayers at Revered Shrine of Baba Dhansar in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): A huge rush of devotees was witnessed at the holy shrine of Baba Dhansar in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Sunday, as pilgrims from different parts of the valley and outside the Union Territory thronged the revered religious site to pay obeisance.

Apart from its spiritual importance, as the site is deeply revered for its naturally formed Shivlingam inside a sacred cave, where water droplets constantly drip from the roof throughout the year, the picturesque destination is equally famous for its scenic beauty, serene surroundings and crystal-clear water streams, attracting tourists and nature lovers alike.

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Devotees were seen offering prayers and taking holy dips in the stream flowing near the shrine, while many visitors spent time enjoying the tranquil atmosphere and breathtaking landscape.

The influx of pilgrims and tourists on Sunday added vibrancy to the area, reflecting the growing attraction of the site as both a religious and tourist destination in Reasi.

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Likewise, devotees also thronged the historic Martand Sun Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, with prayers and spiritual rituals marking the revered Baan Mass Mela (Banmas) during the sacred Purushottam Maas (Adhik Maas).

The traditional fair has drawn devotees from across the region who gathered to seek blessings during the highly auspicious Adhik Maas - a highly auspicious month in the Hindu lunar calendar dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Devotees at the Martand Sun Temple were also served special prasad at the temple premises, with temple staff and several volunteers actively participating in the 'seva' arrangements to assist pilgrims and ensure the smooth conduct of the rituals.

Celebrations are being observed across the country on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of Shukla Paksha Purushottam Maas Ashtami.

Devotees also thronged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, offering prayers and witnessing a heavy rush throughout the day. (ANI)

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