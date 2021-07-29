Los Angeles, Jul 29 (PTI) DeWanda Wise, known for Spike Lee's TV adaptation of "She's Gotta Have It" and "Fatherhood", is set to star in the upcoming Showtime drama series "Three Women".

Wise joins "Big Little Lies" star Shailene Woodley in the new hour-long show, set to start production later this year.

The series is an official adaptation of the non-fiction bestseller of the same name by author Lisa Taddeo.

"Three Women" narrates the true multi-generational story of three American women -- in their 20s, 30 and 40s -- who suffered backlash for their sexual desires as well as their public and private pursuits of sexual independence and justice.

According to Variety, Wise will play Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, who has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story.

Author Taddeo will serve as writer and executive producer on the series, which has Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum attached as showrunners.

Louise Friedberg, known for "Y: The Last Man", will direct the first two episodes, which she will also executive produce.

Wise will next be seen playing a lead in "Jurassic World: Dominion", slated for a summer of 2022 release. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)