Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday evening organised a special screening of his son Junaid's first theatrical release 'Loveyapa'.

The screening was attended by renowned dignitaries such as Dharmendra, Rekha, Shabana Azmi and Kabir Khan among others.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Dharmendra looked extremely happy on seeing Aamir. The duo even happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Speaking of 'Loveyapa', the romantic drama features Junaid opposite Khushi Kapoor, who is younger daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Khushi and Junaid are busy promoting the film and recently shared their experiences of working together in an interview.

"I have one complaint from Khushi Ji. Like, I am a professional actor too. I used to come on time, but she always reaches half an hour before the assigned time. It's very annoying. If there is a call time of 6:00 AM, she reaches the set at 5:30 AM. She always arrives early while I always come on time," said Junaid Khan.

In response, Khushi shared her reason for reaching the set early."I get tense even if I am only five seconds late. My hairstylist and makeup team always message me to not come before them. It's a habit I developed from my childhood. I always come early. Sometimes, the generators start after I reach the set."

Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan and will be released in theaters on February 7. (ANI)

